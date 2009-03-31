Electronics Production | March 31, 2009
EMS-provider Melecs starts business in April
Following the successful management buy-out - the Austrian EMS-provider Melecs will start its business operations at the beginning of April. The company has acquired the former Siemens locations in Vienna, Linz and Siegendorf.
The EMS-provider has created 3 individual business units: Vienna is headquarter for the MWW GmbH (Mechanics), Siegendorf is home to the EWS GmbH (Electronics) and Linz is home to the SWL GmbH (Switchboards). Additional to these three production sites, Melecs can also offer - through cooperation partners - low-cost facilities in Sibiu (Romania) and Teplice (Czech Republic). The operating units are all controlled and managed by the Vienna-based holding company.
The company currently employs around 615 staff and has deliberately organised each of the three facilities into a separate business unit. With this, Vienna is now a competency centre for mechanical production and Linz is a manufacturing and innovation center for switchgears. Siegendorf is designed as the manufacturing base for electronics - its main customer segment being 'white goods'. However, the company also produces automotive electronics, industrial electronics and TETRA radio equipment in Siegendorf. The electronics division cooperates mainly with the low-cost manufacturing facility in Sibiu, should customer requirements be such.
The new company has set its goals high - expanding the market share in each of the above strategic business areas. Even today, the company has an export rate of 90%. "This is proof that Austrian manufacturing facilities can work profitable and this should assist to attract new customers in Europe", says Armin Koch, VP Sales & Account Management at Melecs.
The company currently employs around 615 staff and has deliberately organised each of the three facilities into a separate business unit. With this, Vienna is now a competency centre for mechanical production and Linz is a manufacturing and innovation center for switchgears. Siegendorf is designed as the manufacturing base for electronics - its main customer segment being 'white goods'. However, the company also produces automotive electronics, industrial electronics and TETRA radio equipment in Siegendorf. The electronics division cooperates mainly with the low-cost manufacturing facility in Sibiu, should customer requirements be such.
The new company has set its goals high - expanding the market share in each of the above strategic business areas. Even today, the company has an export rate of 90%. "This is proof that Austrian manufacturing facilities can work profitable and this should assist to attract new customers in Europe", says Armin Koch, VP Sales & Account Management at Melecs.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments