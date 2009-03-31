EMS-provider Melecs starts business in April

Following the successful management buy-out - the Austrian EMS-provider Melecs will start its business operations at the beginning of April. The company has acquired the former Siemens locations in Vienna, Linz and Siegendorf.

The EMS-provider has created 3 individual business units: Vienna is headquarter for the MWW GmbH (Mechanics), Siegendorf is home to the EWS GmbH (Electronics) and Linz is home to the SWL GmbH (Switchboards). Additional to these three production sites, Melecs can also offer - through cooperation partners - low-cost facilities in Sibiu (Romania) and Teplice (Czech Republic). The operating units are all controlled and managed by the Vienna-based holding company.



The company currently employs around 615 staff and has deliberately organised each of the three facilities into a separate business unit. With this, Vienna is now a competency centre for mechanical production and Linz is a manufacturing and innovation center for switchgears. Siegendorf is designed as the manufacturing base for electronics - its main customer segment being 'white goods'. However, the company also produces automotive electronics, industrial electronics and TETRA radio equipment in Siegendorf. The electronics division cooperates mainly with the low-cost manufacturing facility in Sibiu, should customer requirements be such.



The new company has set its goals high - expanding the market share in each of the above strategic business areas. Even today, the company has an export rate of 90%. "This is proof that Austrian manufacturing facilities can work profitable and this should assist to attract new customers in Europe", says Armin Koch, VP Sales & Account Management at Melecs.