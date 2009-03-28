Flextronics to wind down in Limerick, Ireland

The EMS-provider Flextronics is to lay off an additional 150 staff at its facility in Limerick, Ireland, between May and autumn this year.

Last November, the EMS-provider had already announced to cut its Limerick workforce by 118 as a responce to the weakening global economy. Major reason for the cut backs is that the facilities main customer - Dell - has announced to move production from Limerick to its new facility in Poland. Flextronics and the union have started consultations about the pending layoffs - concerning severance packages and the final wind down of the Limerick business, local media reports.