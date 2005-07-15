Camtek files lawsuit against Orbotech

Camtek Ltd. and its parent company, Priortech Ltd., have filed a lawsuit against Orbotech Ltd. and Orbot Systems Ltd.

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages caused to Camtek and Priortech, according to PCB007.



Orbotech announced on May 1st 2005, that the District Court of Jerusalem ruled that its previously granted restraining order, relating to Camtek Ltd.'s apparent infringement of Orbotech's Israeli patent covering an optical head used in PCB-AOI systems, will remain in force as a temporary injunction until final judgment is issued on Orbotech's lawsuit. The Court also awarded Orbotech legal costs and attorney's fees in respect this action.



The effect of this ruling is that Camtek may not manufacture, promote, sell, support or develop illumination heads that use elliptical reflectors, either directly or through its overseas subsidiaries.