CC Electronics appoints manufacturing manager

Winsford-based PCB manufacturer CC Electronics Europe (CCEE) is gearing up for a bumper 2009 with its second major appointment of the year as Russell Hinchcliffe joins the company as manufacturing manager.

Russell Hinchcliffe, 41, from Moulton in Cheshire, has 20 years experience in the PCB industry, including 18 years with Merlin Circuit Technologies in Deeside and 18 months with Invotec. As part of Mr Hinchcliffe's role, he will be responsible for overseeing CCEE’s frontend operations as well as developing CCEE’s blind and buried circuit board capabilities.



Commenting on his new position, he said: “CCEE already has an outstanding reputation for product delivery and customer satisfaction but it is my aim to build on this. I believe that blind and buried circuit board technology will become more and more mainstream in the next few years and it is my aim to get ahead of the competition and develop this side of the business as well.”



CCEE sales director, Wendy Heyes, added: “We are delighted to welcome Russell onboard at CCEE and believe that his appointment is further evidence that CCEE is bucking the current trends in UK manufacturing and the UK economy as whole, to continue to grow and invest in the business. 2009 holds a lot of promise for this company and by ensuring we have the right people in place now, we can take full advantage of many the opportunities the year will bring.”