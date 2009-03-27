ESB will meet with Celestica management to save jobs in Ireland

The CEO of the Irish ESB (Electricity Supply Board) will meet with the managment of Celestica and Boston Scientific in a bid to save jobs in the Galway area.

As reported earlier, Fine Gael Senator Fidelma Healy Eames claims that the high energy prices of the ESB have led to the reduction of 80 jobs at EMS-provider Celestics at its facility in Ireland. ESB and senior management of Celestica and Boston Scientific will meet to talk about reducing their energy bills.



Boston Scientific's energy bill increased by €3 million since October 2008 and Celestica's bill increased by €500 000, Senator Fidelma Healy-Eames is cited at galwaynews in saying. Therefore, the senator insisted that ESB should meet with both companies to discuss ways to reduce their energy bills and possibly save jobs in the area.