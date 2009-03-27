Plexus to invest in UK locations

EMS-provider Plexus intents to enter into a lease agreement on a building located in Tweedside Park, Tweedbank, Galashiels. This facility will consolidate other leased locations in the region and add an additional 25,000 sq ft of manufacturing space required for recent program wins from both new and existing customers.

The additional space will support Mechatronics assembly with logistics services and will increase Plexus' overall footprint in the UK to 100,000 sq ft. It is anticipated that the facility will be ready for production by April 2009 and will employ approximately 50 people by December 2009. Willie MacKinnon, UK Managing Director, commented, "This expansion provides an exciting opportunity for Plexus and its employees in the UK and shows our ongoing commitment to the area. It also demonstrates our ability to attract new opportunities, despite the economic downturn."