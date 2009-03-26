Marcel Electronics integrated system from Excellon and XACT

Excellon Automation intergrates the Excellon 129 Intelli-Drill with XACT PCB Software’s Gemini-X Linear Plus software solution at Marcel Electronics Incorporated (MEI).

The Intelli-Drill is a single spindle driller with advanced registration capabilities for today’s demanding PCBs that employs a sophisticated vision inspection system to examine inner layers, modify drill files and provide detailed registration data.



The XACT Gemini-X Linear plus software analyses this data and builds a database of how the many different types of materials react in specific fabrication processes. This allows for extremely accurate prediction of scaling factors with extremely high confidence.



By implementing this solution, MEI can now inspect panels immediately following lamination to best identify stretch/shrink, shift and rotation for the entire lot, for each panel and by individual layer. Corrective action is automated and immediately implemented for the inspected panels. The collected data is then processed by the XACT software and used by front end engineering to better predict scale factors of future jobs with minimal engineering time. The result has been a significant improvement in production yield and throughput while also allowing better application of process engineering time.



David Balsbough, Excellon’s President and CEO adds “the combination of the XACT solution with the advanced capabilities of Excellon’s 129 Intelli-Drill now offers Marcel increased control and prediction of PCB registration. It has shown significant cost savings in the elimination of both scrap and rework while providing Engineering with a decision support tool that eliminates guess work and improves efficiency”.