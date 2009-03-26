Tomas Stålnert new Managing Director for Rimaster Rimforsa

Tomas Stålnert has been appointed new Managing Director for Rimaster Rimforsa AB, assuming his

new position on Monday, March 30th.

Tomas Stålnert is currently Managing Director for hose- and fluid systems supplier Contitech Hycop AB in Motala.



"I am very pleased that Tomas Stålnert has accepted to join us as head of Rimaster Rimforsa,

says Jan-Olof Andersson", CEO of the Rimaster Group. "Tomas Stålnert is an old acquaintance, then in a customer position, and we have learned of his good technical skills, combined with outstanding management capabilities which will be extra beneficiary for us in times as tough as now", Jan-Olof Andersson concludes.