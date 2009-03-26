Digi-Key and Bosch Sensortec in global distribution deal

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and Bosch Sensortec has announced that the companies have entered into a global agreement for the distribution of Bosch Sensortec’s acceleration and pressure sensors as well as its BMP085 barometric pressure sensor.

“We are very pleased to add Bosch Sensortec to our register of trusted supplier partners and offer the advantages of its products to the hundreds of thousands of design engineers who rely on Digi-Key for the quick delivery of the electronic components they need,” said Jeff Shafer, Digi-Key vice president, interconnect, passive and electromechanical product.



“Frank Melzer, CEO of Bosch Sensortec, pointed out, “Our customers expect worldwide availability and support for our products. We are convinced that Digi-Key is a strong partner for broadening our sales channels.”