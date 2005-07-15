August files lawsuit against Camtek

US based automated inspection and data analysis solutions provider, August Technology Corporation, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Camtek, Ltd. of Migdal Haemek, Israel.

The patent infringement lawsuit, filed in U.S. federal court in Minneapolis, alleges that Camtek's line of inspection equipment sold under the "Falcon" trademark infringes on August Technology's U.S. patent no. 6,826,298.



"August Technology has worked extremely hard to achieve our leadership position in the back-end inspection market. We have invested millions of dollars developing the products that deliver the value our customers need to be successful in their businesses," said Cory Watkins, August Technology's chief technology officer. "The technology that powers our products is the key to our continued ability to provide value to our customers and shareholders and we are obligated to enforce the intellectual property rights that protect our technology."