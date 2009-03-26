BB Electronics expands in Denmark

BB Electronics relocates the current production from Give in Denmark and consolidates all Danish activities under the same roof in Horsens where the company expands with 2500 sqm. All employees in Give will keep their job.

“The concentration of the Danish production in Horsens is both logic and rational and is a natural part of the efforts to constantly improving the company's competitiveness in a demanding market. We can do that best by only having one factory in Denmark for manufacturing of high-tech products in small and medium-sized series. The factory in Suzhou in China will primarily be used for products with a higher wage percentage or in cases where BB Electronics' customers have China as their second home market”, Knud Andersen, CEO with BB Electronics explains.



During the last years BB Electronics has been trimmed through an extensive LEAN program. Investments have been made in new technology and a Technology Centre has been established in connection with the head office in Horsens. Furthermore, the sales and market efforts have been increased with new sales offices in Västerås, and Halmstad in Sweden as well as an expansion of the customer service organisation. The after sales activities have been expanded as well. Altogether, initiatives that make the company look confidently into the future despite the financial crisis.



“In the financial year 2008 BB Electronics A/S obtained a turnover of approximately MDKK 708 and a profit before taxes of MDKK 22.2. The operating profit (EBITDA) was MDKK 54 and the equity ratio is well above 30%. It is very satisfying considering the current times”, Knud Andersen says, who is pleased that the development in the present financial year continues positively and the company is thus ahead of budget in the first three months of the year.



The result is achieved through the introduction of a large number of new customers during the year and a very positive development in the co-operation with existing customers. Actually, BB Electronics sees a number of possibilities in the present global financial crisis.



“Right now many companies focus on their core competences. This means that they more often outsource tasks regarding production, logistics management and after market services, which is what we specialize in”, Knud Andersen explains.



We believe that the financial situation of your possible future cooperation partner is important , Knud Andersen notes and continues, we are talking about long-term working relations and therefore it is of course necessary that you, as a customer, can rely on that the selected partner also will be present next year and posses a financial situation allowing for investments in equipment and a continuous development of competences.