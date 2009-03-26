Fuba Tunisie to invest further

The new investment plan of €10 million, covering the period 2008 – 2011, is dedicated towards Quality, Technology, Environment and Capacity upgrades.

Fuba Printed Circuits Tunisie has already, invested heavily during 2002-2007 and achieved more than 200 % increase in production capacity. Further, it has upgraded its technology level accordingly to move to Multilayer PCB production. The company now plans to invest more than €10 million in the next 3 years to upgrade its equipment platform in order to diversify its technology and to enable itself to produce higher layer count printed circuit boards.