Nokia to temporarily stop outsourcing production to EMS-providers

Finnish mobile phone giant Nokia is to stop outsourcing production to EMS-providers. The decision was already taken in October-November, when the market began to decline, said Nokia's production director Juha Putkiranta in Finnish media reports.

However, the decision is only temporary. As soon as the production exceeds Nokia's own capacities again, the company will start to outsource again. Last year, Nokia bought around 80 million assembled PCBs for their mobile phones from subcontractors - which represents around 17% of the total production.



Nokia's key EMS-providers are Foxconn, BYD, Jabil and Elcoteq. Foxconn had around 50% of the outsourced capacity last year.