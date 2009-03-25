Corintech aquires Biotron's design & manufacture activities for hybrid microelectronics

Due to the prevailing market conditions in 2008, Biotron (formerly Hitech Electronics) decided to withdraw from the design and manufacture of hybrid microelectronics at its Galway facility. To ensure continuity of supply for all of its customers Biotron entered into a collaboration agreement with Corintech.

Following an intensive 6 month period of new product introduction (NPI) activities, a manufacturing transfer to Corintech’s UK facility was accomplished. Michael Timothy, managing director of Biotron said “I am delighted that the transfer of manufacturing has gone so smoothly. Not only has this collaboration led to continuity of supply for long established customers, it now gives them a secure long-term manufacturing partner. I am confident that they will also benefit from Corintech’s technical design capabilities and routes to manufacturing in Low Cost Regions (LCR’s).”



Previously Corintech had successfully purchased and integrated the Waycom Hybrid business into its site in Fordingbridge, Hampshire.



As part of Biotron’s new business model, the company will continue to provide sales and applications support for new and legacy thick film customers in Ireland on behalf of Corintech.