Tieto wants to hire 250 new employees in Poland

Tieto wants to hire 250 new employees for their unit in Wroclaw, Poland during the next 2 years. The company is looking for professionals mainly from the field of telecommunications and information technology.

Elizabeth Łukaszek from Tieto's unit in Wroclaw, says that at the end of this year the company plans to employ 150 people and another 100 by the end of 2010. "Today, we have technologically advanced projects for the world's largest manufacturer of mobile phones. We are constantly looking for specialists," she continued in saying.



The company has been operating in Poland since 2006 and among its customers are Nokia, ST-Ericsson, Sony Ericsson, Nokia Siemens Networks and Continental.