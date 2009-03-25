Ventec products not affected by Isola patents

Ventec Electronics has announced that the United States International Trade Commission (“ITC”) formally terminated its investigation of Ventec products on March 19, 2009.

With this ITC decision, Ventec is pleased to provide the following clarifications to its customers:



Ventec products are no longer subject to the ITC investigation requested by Isola. No Ventec product has been determined by the ITC to infringe any Isola patent. Ventec is free to challenge the validity of Isola’s U.S. Patent Nos. 6,187,852 and 6,322,885 in U.S. Courts or before the U.S. Patent Office. With the termination of the ITC investigation, Ventec will step up efforts to meet the market demand for its talc-free VT-47 and VT-48 products and will continue their importation into the United States.