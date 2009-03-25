Contac hungers for more

Despite a very turbulent 2008, a growth of approximately 40% was achieved. Most naturally a result the company is pleased with - given the difficult market situation states Anders Carlsson, sales director.

"We are very grateful for the confidence the customers have given us and we will continue our efforts to be the leading player within our niches", he continues. The forecast for the near future is extremely blurry. "The intake of new projects is still good, but it is next to impossible to determine to what extent current and new customers will be hit by the financial tsunami. We are very humble to the challenges the industry is now facing. But regardless, it is clear that our concept with - by Chinese measures - small scale production is attracting more customers".



During the past two years, Contac has created a platform for being able to deliver more complex electromechanical assemblies. This effort now pays off. During 2009, the company will continue its efforts to deliver more complex assemblies as well as extending its product range with more M12 products and similar sensor cables.