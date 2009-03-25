IPC has appointed Yury Kovalevsky as its official representative to Russia

IPC has appointed Yury Kovalevsky as its official representative to Russia and Russian-speaking countries.

Kovalevsky’s appointment is part of IPC’s long-term plan to expand services and standards globally. In his role as IPC Representative, Kovalevsky will break down the barriers of language, distance and market familiarity to foster greater acceptance of IPC standards in the region.



Kovalevsky will facilitate the translation of IPC standards into Russian, support standards development activities in the region and serve as liaison to member companies. He will also organize seminars and events and support existing training and certification activities in the region, including liaison with existing regional training centers and distributors."



“We’re thrilled to have Yury on board, and excited about the promise of engaging Russian companies in our standards development activities,” says David Bergman, IPC vice president of international relations.



Kovalevsky will work closely with IPC European Representative Lars Wallin, based in Stockholm.