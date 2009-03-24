PCB | March 24, 2009
Stablcor and Elvia PCB sign agreement
Stablcor Incorporated, a US based provider of technologically advanced carbon composite laminates, has signed a new licensing agreement with France-based Elvia PCB Group.
Elvia is a manufacturer of standard and high-end printed circuit boards (PCBs), microwave products, and flex and flex-rigid PCBs for the industrial, telecom, defense, aerospace and medical industries across Europe, Asia and the U.S. Elvia PCB is a division of the Elvia Group, the largest supplier of PCBs in Europe.
“Elvia has been manufacturing highly reliable, complex multilayer boards for more than 30 years and involved in every kind of technology (microwave, HDI, flex rigid, sculptured flex),” said Elvia's Technical Manager Patrick Prive. “Our 300-plus customers expect our support in supplying the most technologically engineered boards in the industry. Our initiative with the STABLCOR innovative thermal management and improved CTE will provide our customers with additional tools to defend their competitive advantage.”
“It was a pleasure to work with the Elvia team during a scheduled, week-long demonstration and training session at their Coutances manufacturing facility,” commented Stablcor chief technology officer Kris Vasoya. “We introduced our STABLCOR technology to Elvia’s product engineering team and manufacturing staff and demonstrated the features, advantages and manufacturability of the technology. We believe the incorporation of the STABLCOR technology can expand Elvia’s reach into new markets and provide additional penetration into existing customer accounts.”
“Elvia PCB Group is acknowledged as the European leader in the manufacture of standard and high-end PCBs,” noted Stablcor President Douglas J. Tullio. “We consider their licensing of our STABLCOR technology for incorporation into their single and double sided, multilayer boards as continued confidence in the strength and dependability of our technology.”
