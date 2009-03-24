RNT names sales representatives for Europe and Israel

Reactive NanoTechnologies has reached agreements with three new manufacturer's representative companies to support the sale of NanoFoil products.

Poltronic will be responsible NanoFoil product sales in Finland, Sweden and Norway from their office in Espoo, Finland. Barkoh Technologies will be responsible for sales in Israel from their office in Kfar-Shmaryahu, Israel and Micronsult will manage sales in Denmark and the Netherlands from their office in Denmark, reports pcb007.