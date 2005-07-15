Swede invents new PCB technology

Lars-Anders Olofsson of Järfälla, outside of Stockholm, has developed a technology with thermal vias in Multi Layer PCBs.

The new vias, which can conduct both heat and electricity, can be applied to both Single- or Multi layer PCBs. The principle of the new technology is that a metal ball is inserted to each, plated- or non plated hole, and subjected to pressure. The pressure deforms the ball and attach it to the laminate.