Analyst expect Jabil's revenue to be as forecasted

EMS-provider Jabil is to release its 2Q fiscal report today. The company expected revenue between $2.8 billion - $3.0 billion when announcing its 1Q results.

The electronics industry is affected by the current recession – like most other industry sectors – and had to experience a steep drop in demand. Jabil Circuit manufactures for Cisco Systems, Nokia or Hewlett-Packard. Reuters reports that analysts expect to see revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter.



Jabil had earlier announced to cut its workforce by 3000 employees in various global locations.