'Full speed' at Flextronics in Sweden

"This is the best spring quarter we had in a very long time", says Micael Ny, sales manager at EMS-provider Flextronics in Sweden.

Flextronics had its best quarter for 5 years last autumn. In addition, 1Q and 2Q in 2009 will be better than for a very long time. "We are fortunate enough that one of our key customers has taken home an important business contract. Then, we managed to secure new customers, which contributed to our increased sales," Micael Ny is cited at Elmia.se.



The company's own analysis however shows that - even if the order volume remains high - a volume drop could be possible in 4Q. "We work on that no," Micael Ny continues.