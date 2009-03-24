NOTE in agreement with Tour & Andersson, volume production is planned at NOTE Torsby

NOTE has signed an agreement with Tour & Andersson that has chosen NOTE as a supplier because of Nearsourcing.

An agreement has been signed to develop and produce a sophisticated instrument for balancing these systems, the TA-SCOPE. Production on a larger scale is planned at NOTE Torsby in the autumn.



In its development work, NOTE has collaborated closely with QRtech, a specialist in product development and industrialization of electronics and software.



Ronald Hedström, QRtech’s Development Manager commented: “In the current economic climate it is vital that customers get their products to the market as fast as possible. Our collaboration with NOTE and the NOTEfied tool was the key to satisfying the customer’s needs. Using NOTEfied, we’ve kept control over the components we select in terms of lead-times, availability and life-cycle status.”



“A supplier that maintains high quality, has control and influence over suppliers, as well as possessing high-volume production capacity for large volumes in regions whose cost structure favours us is important,” responded Joakim Merstrand, Strategic Purchasing Manager at Tour & Andersson, “in NOTE, we’ve found a partner with world-class international and local production capabilities—quite simply, NOTE has the complete package.”