Qimonda: €14-Mio. interim employment society for around 2200 employees in Dresden

As reported, the production in Qimonda’s Dresden facility will be put on Stand-by from April. The only alternative to making the currently 2780 employees redundant is a €14 million interim employment society. This is said to be financed through a bank loan made by the insolvency administrator.

The insolvency administrator informed the staff explicitly, that this project will only go ahead of at least 90% of the Dresden workforce has agreed to transfer to the interim employment society (deadline is Friday 12.00 o’clock), reports the local news service DNN. Dr. Michael Jaffé was confident that he will be able to continue the ongoing talks with potential investors successfully. The interim employment society is scheduled to last for three months, the report continues.



To be able to present a fully operational facility to potential investors, a core workforce of around 300 employees will continue to develop the innovative Buried-Wordline technology and maintain the clean room in stand-by. An additional 200 employees will shut down the facility gradually. These employees will be paid by the insolvency administrator, the rest of the workforce is asked to transfer to the proposed interim employment society, the DNN report continues.