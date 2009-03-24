Smartrac opens fifth production facility in Thailand

The new factory in Ayutthaya, near Bangkok, provides additional space for further growth and expansion. The supplementary building will be used for the newly created business unit “Industry & Logistics”, the optimisation of the logistics area, and it will enable the expansion of the R&D department.

As more and more industries make use of RFID applications to gain in efficiency and ease asset tracking, the demand for large volumes of premium RFID inlays constantly rises. The new factory enables Smartrac to react quickly to upcoming demands for further capacities as well as new products.



Since starting mass production of RFID inlays in 2001, Smartrac has continuously expanded its production facilities, technology base, product portfolio, research & development capacities and sales force. With the newly opened factory in Ayutthaya, the company maintains a network of eleven production facilities on four continents.



“Thailand is for us one of the best places in the world to conduct our business”, says Manfred Rietzler, Chief Technology Officer of Smartrac. “In addition to finding highly skilled employees, the favourable preconditions in terms of infrastructure and conditions have induced us to enlarge our manufacturing base in Ayutthaya. The additional capacity will enable us to serve short-term volume orders even better.”