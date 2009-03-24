Triview and Haier to establish a LCD plant in Macedonia

Triview has reached a general agreement in March with Haier Computer to establish a joint venture operation. This also includes the construction of an LCD facility in TIDZ (Technological Industrial Development Zone) in Macedonia.

The new facility is planned to include production equipment for LCD/PDP TV, LCD Monitor, IPTV and PCTV products, but also production equipment that is capable of producing PCs and Laptops. The production capacity is estimated to be around 200 000 sets and may reach a peak production of 400 000 to 500 000 sets per year.



The construction of the new facility is expected to start in April 2009 and the first mass production is expected to start by the end of 2009. The two companies have said that they will create 150 to 200 jobs.