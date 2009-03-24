LG electronics wants to grow in Romania

The new president of LG electronics Romania, Roh Pan Ock, has set ambitious targets to boost his company's growth on this market.

He is positive that the company still has new growth potential in its key product categories. These include LCD TVs, mobile phones and commercial air conditioning, reports BBW. The company is looking to strengthen its local business in 2009..



"Thus, we will focus on developing products based on what the market demands, rather than investing in products that are innovative, but do not offer additional benefits to consumers," Mr Roh Pan Ock is cited in the article in saying.