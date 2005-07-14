US National Weather Service selects Vaisala Precipitation Sensors

The U.S. Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Weather Service (NWS) has selected Finnish Vaisala's Enhanced Precipitation Identification sensor for the NWS cAutomated Surface Observing System network upgrade project.



The Vaisala sensors will be integrated into the system, which serves as the primary surface weather observation network in the United States. Vaisala was awarded the Phase III (Limited Production Phase) of the sensor acquisition project. The Phase III will be followed by Phase IV (Full Scale Production), corresponding to total sales value of more than 6 MEUR. The main part of the deliveries is expected to take place in 2006-2007.



The sensor selected by NWS is a further developed model of Vaisala's Present Weather Detector PWD22 which identifies precipitation type accurately and reliably in diverse applications and climates. The Vaisala Present Weather Detector identifies the precipitation type by analyzing particle size and water content of falling precipitation. Vaisala's present weather sensors are used around the World in all seven continents.



The Vaisala Group is an international technology company that develops and manufactures electronic measurement systems and equipment for meteorology, environmental sciences, traffic safety and industry. Vaisala employs over 1,000 professionals and achieved net sales of EUR 180.6 million in 2004. Vaisala serves customers throughout the world. In 2004, exports accounted for 97% of net sales. Vaisala's A-series shares are listed on the Helsinki Exchanges (HEX).



Vaisala has 22 offices in 11 countries: Australia, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Sweden, the UK, and the United States.