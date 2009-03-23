Dyconex appoints new VP Operations

Dyconex has appointed Mr. Reinhard Düregger as new Vice President Operations and member of the executive management team.

Reinhard Düregger received his degree in Electrical Engineering from the HTL College of Innsbruck, Austria. Reinhard has more than 20 years of international experience in the semiconductor industry, particularly in latter-stage assembly and test operations.



During his professional career, he has held several engineering and management functions in major international corporations, including Siemens, Infineon and Qimonda. He also worked in joint ventures with IBM, Toshiba and Motorola. In his position as VP Operations he will be responsible for manufacturing, engineering and R&D.