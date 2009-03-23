Techcon Systems appoint E-Tronics as Distributor for CZ, Slovakia and Hungary

Techcon Systems has appointed E-Tronics as distributor for the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. E-Tronics will be responsible for sales and support of the entire product portfolio and their personnel have undergone a full training programme on Techcon’s comprehensive range of fluid dispensing products and accessories.

Techcon Systems European Sales Manager, Steve Collier, explains the company’s decision: “This appointment follows a long and successful partnership between E-Tronics and OK International with the Oki and Metcal brands. The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary represent important markets for us and we wanted to cement our commitment to these countries with a distribution partner who is not only proven by us, but by the industry at large and over many years.”



E-Tronics commitment to the Techcon Systems brand includes a dedicated representative, who will focus on expanding Techcon Systems successful consumable product range and the introduction of its industry leading products. Products which include dispensers and valve controllers, valves, syringes, barrels, needles and tips, together with cartridges a material packaging.



E-Tronics General Manager, Pat Cheasty offered: “The Techcon Systems name represents over 40 years of proven technology and quality fluid dispensing solutions, so we are delighted to be able to offer customers tried and tested products of this quality. Techcon Systems match proven technologies that are compatible with industry standards, with a commitment to reduce waste in fluid dispensing and in turn drive down manufacturing costs. As part of Dover Electronics Technology they have been further supported by investment in the logistics which enable them to offer superior lead and delivery times.”



E-Tronics Limited is a member of the Caulfield Industrial Group of Companies, based in the city of Galway on the West Coast of the Republic of Ireland. Among an impressive line up of companies they represent are Omron, METRIS X-Tek, ECD, Indium, KYZEN and USON. For over thirty years E-Tronics has made its name as a single source for the electronics, engineering and medical sectors. Galway is home to an extensive warehouse where Techcon Systems products are stocked, in addition to local warehousing in Czech Republic and Hungary for rapid delivery.