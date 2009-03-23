SMT & Inspection | March 23, 2009
Techcon Systems appoint E-Tronics as Distributor for CZ, Slovakia and Hungary
Techcon Systems has appointed E-Tronics as distributor for the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. E-Tronics will be responsible for sales and support of the entire product portfolio and their personnel have undergone a full training programme on Techcon’s comprehensive range of fluid dispensing products and accessories.
Techcon Systems European Sales Manager, Steve Collier, explains the company’s decision: “This appointment follows a long and successful partnership between E-Tronics and OK International with the Oki and Metcal brands. The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary represent important markets for us and we wanted to cement our commitment to these countries with a distribution partner who is not only proven by us, but by the industry at large and over many years.”
E-Tronics commitment to the Techcon Systems brand includes a dedicated representative, who will focus on expanding Techcon Systems successful consumable product range and the introduction of its industry leading products. Products which include dispensers and valve controllers, valves, syringes, barrels, needles and tips, together with cartridges a material packaging.
E-Tronics General Manager, Pat Cheasty offered: “The Techcon Systems name represents over 40 years of proven technology and quality fluid dispensing solutions, so we are delighted to be able to offer customers tried and tested products of this quality. Techcon Systems match proven technologies that are compatible with industry standards, with a commitment to reduce waste in fluid dispensing and in turn drive down manufacturing costs. As part of Dover Electronics Technology they have been further supported by investment in the logistics which enable them to offer superior lead and delivery times.”
E-Tronics Limited is a member of the Caulfield Industrial Group of Companies, based in the city of Galway on the West Coast of the Republic of Ireland. Among an impressive line up of companies they represent are Omron, METRIS X-Tek, ECD, Indium, KYZEN and USON. For over thirty years E-Tronics has made its name as a single source for the electronics, engineering and medical sectors. Galway is home to an extensive warehouse where Techcon Systems products are stocked, in addition to local warehousing in Czech Republic and Hungary for rapid delivery.
E-Tronics commitment to the Techcon Systems brand includes a dedicated representative, who will focus on expanding Techcon Systems successful consumable product range and the introduction of its industry leading products. Products which include dispensers and valve controllers, valves, syringes, barrels, needles and tips, together with cartridges a material packaging.
E-Tronics General Manager, Pat Cheasty offered: “The Techcon Systems name represents over 40 years of proven technology and quality fluid dispensing solutions, so we are delighted to be able to offer customers tried and tested products of this quality. Techcon Systems match proven technologies that are compatible with industry standards, with a commitment to reduce waste in fluid dispensing and in turn drive down manufacturing costs. As part of Dover Electronics Technology they have been further supported by investment in the logistics which enable them to offer superior lead and delivery times.”
E-Tronics Limited is a member of the Caulfield Industrial Group of Companies, based in the city of Galway on the West Coast of the Republic of Ireland. Among an impressive line up of companies they represent are Omron, METRIS X-Tek, ECD, Indium, KYZEN and USON. For over thirty years E-Tronics has made its name as a single source for the electronics, engineering and medical sectors. Galway is home to an extensive warehouse where Techcon Systems products are stocked, in addition to local warehousing in Czech Republic and Hungary for rapid delivery.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments