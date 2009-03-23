80 to go at TTelectronics Rogerston facility

Up to 80 employees could be laid off at the company's Rogerstone facility in Wales, UK.

This follows the announcement - made earlier this year - that around 700 worldwide staff will have to go, including 100 within the UK operations. Staff, union and company representatives have entered a 30-day consultation period, reports southwalesargus.



TTelectronics, which produces electronic and electromechanical assemblies, said that the potential redundancies in Rogerstone were due to the global economic situation. The facility currently has around 300 staff.