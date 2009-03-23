Lamitec Dielektra to be sold off

The insolvency court proceedings have been opened for Lamitec Dielektra, headquartered in Neu-Ulm, Germany. All remaining inventory and assets will be sold.

"With the court decision from Febraury 26, 2009, all insolvency proceedings have been opened for Lamitec Dielektra. All three manufaturing locations for the business have been closed. No orders will be handled or executed. All assets and all inventory will be sold," explained the insolvency administrator Michael Pluta on the company's website.



Creditors are asked to send their claims to the insolvency administrator in written form no later than May 10, 2009.