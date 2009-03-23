Russia falling off the Electronics Manufacturing and EMS Map?

Originally part of the fast-rising Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC) economies, with the ongoing recession and financial crisis, however, it appears that most of the interest in penetrating the Russian market has disappeared.

Once a promising emerging market with massive growth potential for contract manufacturers - both Electronics Manufacturing Service Providers (EMS) and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), Russia is now faced with delays, shutdowns and a cessation of new investment, examines Adam Pick in the iSuppli EMS/ODM tracker February.



Russia's fall from grace among EMS and ODM companies could be attributed to the poor economic situation there as well as its trade policies, distribution and the host of social and political issues plaguing the country, he continues.



