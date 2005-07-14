Ericsson to upgrade Portuguese network

ONI, one of Portugal's leading telecommunications operators, has selected Ericsson to upgrade its fixed-core network, including the introduction of Ericsson's telephony softswitch solution. Ericsson will also provide managed services for the network.

Ericsson's telephony softswitch solution will provide ONI with a secure evolution from a circuit-switched to a multi-service network. It will be capable of carrying large and growing volumes of voice and data traffic, integrating traditional fixed telephony with IP-based traffic in a single network.



As part of the agreement, Ericsson will also be responsible for three years for the day-to-day management of ONI's network, providing a full range of operational and maintenance activities. This will allow ONI to reduce operating expenditure, increase its focus on customers and strengthen its position in the Portuguese market.