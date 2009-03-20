Dell is to lay off 130 in Dublin, Ireland

The computer giant is to lay of around 130 staff in its operations at Cherrywood, near Dublin.

The company has already announced that it will close its manufacturing operations in Limerick by January 2010. The migration of its manufacturing operations to Poland will result in the layoff of around 1900 staff. Layoffs in Limmerick are scheduled to begin in April this year.



Dell operates is sales department for the Irish market from Cherrywood. The location already saw the layoff of 250 staff, reports rté.