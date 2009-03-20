Optronic invests in electronics assembly

The new, expanded electronics assembly at Optronics is now in full use. As part of the expansion 2008 the production flow was looked over and one important aspect was to further improve both the efficiency and capacity of the electronics assembly.

The new surface mount machinery include a new Gridlock for the DEK screener and a new conveyor system from JOT. We have a new Soltec reflow oven and even more magazines and feeders for the pick-and-place machine to improve quality and shorten set-up time. We have also invested in new ultra-low humidity storage for moisture sensitive components.



These latest additions in the electronics assembly complement the investment in a new ERSA Powerflow wave soldering machine made in 2008. The ERSA Powerflow offers complex, lead-free wave soldering applications that are fast and ensure high quality.