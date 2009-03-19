MYDATA releases new Pick and Place machines

Based on the same technology as the MY100DX, the MY100SX and LX provide 24/7 reliability and the highest level of accuracy. The feeder count has been increased without affecting the machine footprint.

“The first machine of our new generation, the MY100DX, has been a tremendous success in the market since the release in the spring of 2008. We now announce two additional models, the MY100SX and MY100LX”, says Robert Gothner, Vice President Marketing and Sales. “We can now offer our customers a broader range of capabilities on our new platform to meet their production needs” The MY100DX delivers high-mix boards at up to 34,000 components per hour. The MY100SX easily handles short batches, continuous production and everything in between at up to 21,500 components per hour, and the MY100LX provides the high quality and high-mix capability MYDATA has long been known for, at a price that’s more economical than ever.