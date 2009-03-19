Lenovo may change investment in Poland

The company previously wanted to build a pc assembly facility in Poland. However, after the Immo Industry went bankrupt last month, Lenovo is now rethinking its investment plans.

Lenovo had planned to establish a PC assembly site in Poland, which was scheduled for full operation in autumn/ winter 2008. However, problems with Immo Industry - construction partner for Lenovo - the construction was postboned several times. After Immo Industry went bankrupt on February 16th, 2009, Lenovo issued a statement that it was rethinking the investment. The Polish government however insists on the investment and has proposed a 10 mln zł grant.



The latest media reports suggest that Lenovo will change the location of its assembly unit from Legnica (Special Economic Zone) to Nowa Sól. Lenovo is rumoured to buy an exisiting building in the area of Nowa Sól.