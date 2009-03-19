Mikro-elektronika receives new order

Mikroelektronika’s ticket vending machines AVJF were supplied to trams and selected ferries in Swedish Gothenburg in 2003. The systems operator Västtrafik now decided to upgrade the machines with a new payment solution, which will make the process more effective and eliminates difficult administrative operations.

According to the operator´s requirements the original card readers were designed to offline payment with the manual data transfer. This meant that all data had to be manually loaded to memory cards and then handed to relevant bank institution which made the accounting. However the process was very time-consuming and complicated to organize.



The new readers and the new system of automated data transfer will solve mentioned difficulties. The data transfer will be realised in predefined intervals at least once a day.

The upgraded machines has now passed through FAT tests and their setting to operation is expected in the mid of this year.