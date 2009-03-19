CT Production with Rack Assembly completed

CT Production has completed a Rack Assembly for use in the testing of gas monitoring equipment.

UK-based EMS-provider CTP currently manufactures printed circuit assemblies in low to medium volumes for a unnamed customer. This customer also wanted to have a rack made for testing the products many at a time. The unit enables monitoring of the electonic function of the units under test, whilst controlling the gas flows being measured for test purposes.



The product contains a computer system, electonics and electrical control circuits, neatly wired together via looms for connection to the solenoids, meters, piping and taps used for controlling the gas flows via the computer and display.