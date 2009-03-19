Hanza to produce for Athena Nordic

EMS-provider HANZA will produce CNIOR, a security alarm developed by Athena Nordic. The product is currently undergoing an advanced industrialisation project at HANZA, before volume production starts later this spring.

"We have a high ambition for our new generation of security alarms," says Stefan Andersson, CEO of Athena Nordic AB. "It is therefore important for us to have a manufacturer who can support us to make the products production friendly. That type of service is a prerequisite in order to keep the right prices level and the right quality. We also see an advantage in working with a Swedish contract manufacturer as the CNIOR product will be produced in HANZAs unit on Gotland.