Rumours about handset rush orders from Samsung and LG

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are rumoured to have placed handset rush orders with Taiwan-based ODM manufacturers, as well as component suppliers.

Combined handsets shipments from Taiwan manufacturers will be 10% higher than was expected for the 1Q/2009, reports DigiTimes. This is reportedly going to continue through the 2Q. Both companies try to expand their market shares during the current business downturn and combined worldwide 2Q handset shipments are likely to reach 50 and 25 million units, respectively.