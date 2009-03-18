Flextronics entitled to Hungarian government help

The Hungarian government will amend regulations to allow electronics manufacturing services company Flextronics to apply for job-preservation subsidies.

The Hungarian government is currently working to prepare a bill that will ensure that - even companies with minor offences against labour rules - will be able to apply for subsidies and public-procurement tenders, bbj reports. This means that Flextronics is able to apply for such subsidies, despite a HUF 2 million fine (around €6700).