Agilent and Aster collaborate on seamless test coverage analysis across test platforms

Agilent Technologies announced its strategic partnership with ASTER to enable integration of ASTER’s “TestWay Coverage Analyst (TCA)” across Agilent’s printed circuit board assembly test platforms.

The TestWay Coverage Analyst provides a push button test coverage analysis tool for coverage estimation (pre-test program development) and coverage measurement (post-test program measurement) using PCOLA-SOQ1 for the Agilent Medalist i3070 & i1000 platforms and various other test and inspection equipments on the user’s production line, such as Optical and X-Ray Inspection, Boundary Scan Tester, MDA and Functional Test.



The tool is able to objectively calculate the theoretical coverage from the earliest stage in the product development cycle using CAD files, and measure the real coverage from the developed test programs. This allows users to best manage the overall test solution by making coverage comparisons and optimizing the production test strategies. Through this optimization process, production test costs can be saved by the shortening of the production test planning time and the saving of overall test cycle time and resources.



Adopting TCA, which is powered by TestWay (ASTER’s eDfT and end-to-end coverage analysis tool), will enable electronics manufacturers to have seamless access to a suite of test program tools quality reports that allow test engineers visibility on anticipated coverage and possible constraints hampering maximum fault coverage, identifying areas where test coverage can be improved.



NK Chari, Marketing Director of Agilent’s Measurement Systems Division, said, “A key benefit of TestWay Coverage Analyst is that it is updated to and validated on the latest Agilent i3070 & i1000 test technologies, so the full suite of Agilent i3070 & i1000 features can be deployed for maximum coverage. The menu-based user interfaces allows even inexperienced users to easily select the appropriate options for rapid data analysis. This will allow test engineers to fine-tune the test coverage on the Agilent i3070 & i1000 even before test development, saving time, and costs.”



Christophe Lotz, Managing Director of ASTER Technologies, said, “With a test line combining a wide range of test & inspection equipments from various vendors, TestWay Coverage Analyst becomes mandatory to obtain precise and detailed reports, using impartial test coverage metrics. The strategic partnership with Agilent Technologies Inc provides a consistent methodology from design to production that allows Agilent’s users to minimize test costs by the elimination of overlapping tests.”