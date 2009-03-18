Test & Measurement | March 18, 2009
Agilent and Aster collaborate on seamless test coverage analysis across test platforms
Agilent Technologies announced its strategic partnership with ASTER to enable integration of ASTER’s “TestWay Coverage Analyst (TCA)” across Agilent’s printed circuit board assembly test platforms.
The TestWay Coverage Analyst provides a push button test coverage analysis tool for coverage estimation (pre-test program development) and coverage measurement (post-test program measurement) using PCOLA-SOQ1 for the Agilent Medalist i3070 & i1000 platforms and various other test and inspection equipments on the user’s production line, such as Optical and X-Ray Inspection, Boundary Scan Tester, MDA and Functional Test.
The tool is able to objectively calculate the theoretical coverage from the earliest stage in the product development cycle using CAD files, and measure the real coverage from the developed test programs. This allows users to best manage the overall test solution by making coverage comparisons and optimizing the production test strategies. Through this optimization process, production test costs can be saved by the shortening of the production test planning time and the saving of overall test cycle time and resources.
Adopting TCA, which is powered by TestWay (ASTER’s eDfT and end-to-end coverage analysis tool), will enable electronics manufacturers to have seamless access to a suite of test program tools quality reports that allow test engineers visibility on anticipated coverage and possible constraints hampering maximum fault coverage, identifying areas where test coverage can be improved.
NK Chari, Marketing Director of Agilent’s Measurement Systems Division, said, “A key benefit of TestWay Coverage Analyst is that it is updated to and validated on the latest Agilent i3070 & i1000 test technologies, so the full suite of Agilent i3070 & i1000 features can be deployed for maximum coverage. The menu-based user interfaces allows even inexperienced users to easily select the appropriate options for rapid data analysis. This will allow test engineers to fine-tune the test coverage on the Agilent i3070 & i1000 even before test development, saving time, and costs.”
Christophe Lotz, Managing Director of ASTER Technologies, said, “With a test line combining a wide range of test & inspection equipments from various vendors, TestWay Coverage Analyst becomes mandatory to obtain precise and detailed reports, using impartial test coverage metrics. The strategic partnership with Agilent Technologies Inc provides a consistent methodology from design to production that allows Agilent’s users to minimize test costs by the elimination of overlapping tests.”
The tool is able to objectively calculate the theoretical coverage from the earliest stage in the product development cycle using CAD files, and measure the real coverage from the developed test programs. This allows users to best manage the overall test solution by making coverage comparisons and optimizing the production test strategies. Through this optimization process, production test costs can be saved by the shortening of the production test planning time and the saving of overall test cycle time and resources.
Adopting TCA, which is powered by TestWay (ASTER’s eDfT and end-to-end coverage analysis tool), will enable electronics manufacturers to have seamless access to a suite of test program tools quality reports that allow test engineers visibility on anticipated coverage and possible constraints hampering maximum fault coverage, identifying areas where test coverage can be improved.
NK Chari, Marketing Director of Agilent’s Measurement Systems Division, said, “A key benefit of TestWay Coverage Analyst is that it is updated to and validated on the latest Agilent i3070 & i1000 test technologies, so the full suite of Agilent i3070 & i1000 features can be deployed for maximum coverage. The menu-based user interfaces allows even inexperienced users to easily select the appropriate options for rapid data analysis. This will allow test engineers to fine-tune the test coverage on the Agilent i3070 & i1000 even before test development, saving time, and costs.”
Christophe Lotz, Managing Director of ASTER Technologies, said, “With a test line combining a wide range of test & inspection equipments from various vendors, TestWay Coverage Analyst becomes mandatory to obtain precise and detailed reports, using impartial test coverage metrics. The strategic partnership with Agilent Technologies Inc provides a consistent methodology from design to production that allows Agilent’s users to minimize test costs by the elimination of overlapping tests.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments