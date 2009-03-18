Philips lays off 300 in Poland

Philips is to lay off 300 at its facility in Pila, northwest Poland, to counteract the effects of the financial crisis.

This is the second round of redundancies - as the company has downscaled the number of employees to around 4100 (from around 5000 in December 2008). The layoffs have already been filed ewith the labour office and the work union at Philips and negotiations are expected to begin soon, Polish media reports. The layoffs will affect all areas of the facility.