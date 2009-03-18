Encon named new SIPLACE partner for Poland

German SEAS has entered into a sales and service partnership for Poland with Encon Sp. z o.o. effective February, 2009. Encon, headquartered in Wroclaw, and offices in Sczecin and Krakow, Poland and Zhytomyr, Ukraine, has been a specialist in automation equipment, software and processes since 1993.

To better accommodate the growing importance of the Polish market and the rising needs of local electronics manufacturers, SEAS is intensifying its sales and service activities for SIPLACE SMT solutions in Poland. To accomplish this, SEAS has found in Encon a highly experienced and strong partner that focuses on working closely with regional electronics manufacturers.



Encon offers many years of experience in the manufacturing industry. Electronics producers in Poland will benefit from the extensive know-how of the company’s employees in automation system design, system integration and customer support. With its three locations, Encon will also ensure the necessary proximity to local SIPLACE customers.