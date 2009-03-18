Huawei invests in Siplace production lines

Part of Huawei's expansion program, which was initiated in 2008, is the company’s investment in further SIPLACE production lines.

On Feb. 27, 2009, representatives of Huawei Technologies Co and Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems finalized the plans for an additional $6.8 million worth of SIPLACE equipment as a follow-up deal to the SIPLACE placement systems installed at the beginning of the year.



As China’s largest maker of telecom electronics with headquarters in Shenzhen, Huawei Technologies uses this investment program to further expand its leading position.



Ralph Pötter, Director of SIPLACE Global Sales, underscores the importance of this deal: “It is a special honor for us to accept some of the responsibility for Huawei's success as one of its equipment partners. Huawei is already a technological leader in the telecommunications equipment field. We believe that this agreement represents excellent opportunities for our technologically leading SIPLACE production lines.”