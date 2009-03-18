Faraday invests in new machinery

Faraday has invested in a new Forward Automation Pattern Plating Line, which was already delivered at the end of February.

The new Plating Line was installed at the company's newly acquired factory space. Since then, the Forward Automation engineers and the Faraday engineers have worked to get the plating line assembled and commissioned. The assembly work is currently going to plan and the system should be ready for leaching early next week before chemistry is added.