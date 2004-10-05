Electronics Production | October 05, 2004
True Single Chip FSK Transceiver
Micrel Inc., announced the MICRF506, a true single chip FSK transceiver solution designed to operate in the unlicensed 433MHz ISM band.
The chip supports data rates up to 200kbps and is part of Micrel's recently launched RadioWire family covering the low UHF band. The chip is aimed at the automotive, alarm and security, telemetry and Personal Area Network (PAN) and advanced toy markets. The IC is suited for a wide variety of applications including gas, water and energy meters; home, building and security monitors; industrial controls, wireless headset and sports equipment, and remote control and game pads. The MICRF505 is currently sampling with quantities available within 8 weeks. Pricing starts at $4.50 in 1K quantity.
"There is a tremendous market focus on utilizing RF technology in a wide variety of consumer, automotive and industrial applications," noted Stein Eskerud, Managing Director, Micrel Norway. "This is because RF successfully addresses the cost sensitive nature and high level of integration/low cost required for these applications. The MICRF505, with its low bill of materials, small board requirements, high performance, and low power consumption fits perfectly into this application space."
The MICRF506 features a high level of integration in a tiny 5x5mm MLF(TM) package. The chip also offers a fully integrated T/R switch, integrated clock recovery circuit, and digital crystal trimming capability. The MICRF506 has a fully-programmable PLL for frequency hopping, programmable transmit power and offers extremely competitive low power consumption and extended battery life.
"The global market for applications using RF transceiver technology continues to grow at an aggressive rate," said, Bob Whelton, executive vice president, Micrel. "In tandem with this continued growth, Micrel continues to expand its popular line of RF receivers to address the ever expanding variety of applications, particularly in Asia and Europe."
"There is a tremendous market focus on utilizing RF technology in a wide variety of consumer, automotive and industrial applications," noted Stein Eskerud, Managing Director, Micrel Norway. "This is because RF successfully addresses the cost sensitive nature and high level of integration/low cost required for these applications. The MICRF505, with its low bill of materials, small board requirements, high performance, and low power consumption fits perfectly into this application space."
The MICRF506 features a high level of integration in a tiny 5x5mm MLF(TM) package. The chip also offers a fully integrated T/R switch, integrated clock recovery circuit, and digital crystal trimming capability. The MICRF506 has a fully-programmable PLL for frequency hopping, programmable transmit power and offers extremely competitive low power consumption and extended battery life.
"The global market for applications using RF transceiver technology continues to grow at an aggressive rate," said, Bob Whelton, executive vice president, Micrel. "In tandem with this continued growth, Micrel continues to expand its popular line of RF receivers to address the ever expanding variety of applications, particularly in Asia and Europe."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments